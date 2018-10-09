Glamping site near Leamington to appear on TV this week

A glamping site near Leamington is set to appear on TV this week.

Hilltop Hideaways, a luxury glamping site at Hilltop Farm on the Fosse Way in Hunningham, was selected to take part in Channel 4’s show Four in a Bed earlier this year.

Lotte and Lil Ellis, cousins-in-law from the family farm, farm shop, café and glamping business, rose to the challenge, with a week of filming back in May.

The show features four sets of hotel or B&B owners from around the country who take turns to try out each other’s accommodation and score their stay.

As well as welcoming the programme guests for a stay in the Warwickshire countryside – in their luxury bell tents, shepherds’ huts and wooden cabins, they also travelled all over the UK sampling the competition – from a hotel in Tynemouth to a B&B in Blackpool.

Their TV appearance can be seen every night this week at 5pm on Channel 4 – and on Thursday (October 11) it’s Hilltop’s turn to go under the spotlight, when the show follows their Four in a Bed guests during their stay on the farm.

Lotte said: “We can’t spoil it but it’s fair to say there were highs and lows.

“We had a lot of fun and decided the best way to make it a good experience was to relax, enjoy it and laugh a lot - and we certainly did that.

“Meeting and spending a lot of time with the other contestants was interesting and knowing that none of them were really into the great outdoors and the countryside was always going to be challenging.”

Tune in on Thursday, or catch-up on demand, to see how they got on.

