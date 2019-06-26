Update: month confirmed for when major sports retailer coming to Leamington Shopping Park

Major retailer JD Sports is opening a branch at the Leamington Shopping Park.

Posters for the forthcoming opening of the branch are in the window of the retail unit which was formerly occupied by Halfords for a short period of time before that moved back to its premises after repairs had been completed following a fire.

And the compnay has today (Thursday June 27) confirmed that the store will be opening in September.

JD Sports is a multi-million pound sports fashion retailer with shops throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States employing more than 30,000 people.