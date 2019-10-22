Warwick district's population set to increase by 30 per cent over the next four years

The population of our district is set to increase by 30 per cent over the next four years.

This figure was quoted by the leader of Warwick District Council (WDC), Cllr Andrew Day, as he addressed the council's plans to cope with the thousands of new homes set to be built.

Thousands of new homes are being built in the Warwick district.

After being instructed by central government to find room for tens of thousands of new homes, WDC put together a blueprint (known as the Local Plan) for where the properties will be built - many of which have been and will be located south of Leamington, Warwick and Whitnash.

As part of his regular column to the Courier and Weekly News, he said: "A 30 per cent rise in our population over the next four years brings many challenges for us all.

"As thousands of new homes are built and we deal with more traffic and other pressing demands on our public amenities, it is easy to lose sight of the vital facilities that are needed to foster a healthy and vibrant community life."

He went on to name a few community projects that WDC has invested in to help cope with the increase in population - the most recent of which was opened in Norton Lindsey last week.

He added: "It is a joy to see this new village hall (built with an A energy rating), now serving all ages thanks to the hard work of residents who were supported by a significant capital grant from Warwick District Council.

"In Bishop’s Tachbrook, too, an earlier major capital grant made possible the St Chad’s Centre which is now buzzing with life. Activities ranging from cooking classes, history group meetings to yoga, children’s parties and so much more, have reinvigorated another of our rural communities."

The complete column will be printed in Friday's Courier and Weekly News.