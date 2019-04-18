New festival coming to Leamington

A new festival is set to come to Leamington later this year.

Market operator CJ's Events Warwickshire has announced that it will be bringing a Brazilian Day Festival to Leamington on Sunday June 9.

The Pump Room Gardens in Leamington

A spokesperson from CJ's Event Warwickshire said: "We're pleased to be supporting the Brazilian Culture and Arts Community in their Brazilian Day Festival which is taking place in the newly restored Pump Room Gardens.

"They are bringing the best of Brazilian Culture to the Midlands.

"The event will include workshops, demonstrations and a Brazilian party with live Brazilian band."

The festival will be taking place on Sunday June 9 from 10am to 5pm.

If anyone would like to apply to trade at the festival they should click here