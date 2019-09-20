Finn Venn, aged 15, MP Matt Western and Finn's sister, 15-year-old Ella Venn, who attended the climate demonstration at the Royal Priors shopping Centre

10 pictures from the Leamington climate demonstration

Several hundred people carrying signs attended a climate change demonstration in the town centre of Leamington today (Friday September 20)

Multiple students from area schools could be seen in their uniforms. One Leamington mother, Helen Venn, took a day off work and her two children out of school for the event. Her 15-year-old daughter, Ella Venn, attended her fourth protest on Friday.

