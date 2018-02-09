3rd Leamington Guides’ 100 good deeds to celebrate 100 years

The 3rd Leamington Girl Guide Unit turns 100 this year and to celebrate they aim to do 100 ‘good turns’ over the coming year.

After bagging a £1,000 Tesco Bags of Help grant, the Unit and will be using the money to fund their year of good deeds.

All the events planned for the year aim to help the community where they live and to improve their local area.

Activities will include: litter picking, planting flower bulbs and creating a piece of community artwork.

The Unit began their year of good work by holding a free coffee morning at St Mary Magdalene’s Church, Lillington.

Over 40 Guides past and present attended to enjoy homemade cakes, tea and coffee to the assembled crowd.

The 3rd Leamington Girl Guides have been based in Lillington since 1918 providing girls aged ten to 14 the opportunity to learn new skills, build new friendships, help others, and most importantly have fun.

Di Bull, the unit’s current Guide leader said: “When a girl joins Guides she makes a promise to serve her community and to help other people.

“To celebrate our 100th year of Guiding in Lillington we want to encourage all our Guides to try and do that little bit extra for their community.

“We are so grateful to Tesco for the Bags of Help grant which we will be using to help fund our good deeds.”

For details on how to become a Guide or how to join in with the 3rd Leamington Guides 100 year celebratory activities they should contact Di Bull at 3rdleamingtonguides@gmail.com