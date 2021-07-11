89-year-old man taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Leamington

An 89-year-old man was taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Leamington yesterday (Saturday).

Police, ambulance and fire crews were sent to the scene in Willes Road at about 9.40am.

A road closure was put in place which led to traffic delays across the town.

The condition of the 89-year-old is unknown.