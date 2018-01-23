90-home plan in Burton Green recommended for approval despite objections

A plan to build 90 houses on land in Burton Green has been recommended for approval despite an objection from the village's parish council.

The land, on the corner of Red Lane and Hob Lane, was identified as a site for housing in Warwick district’s Local Plan, which recommended 90 homes be built.

A previous plan for 83 had been submitted by developers CALA Homes, but this was increased to 90 after they wanted to change what sort of houses would be built.

The latest plan will feature 14 two-bed, 25 three-bed, 11 four-bed and four five-bed houses.

36 affordable houses, below market value, will also be built. This is 40 per cent of the total, which meets district council guidelines.

But the size of a playing field next to the houses has been reduced, which was one of the reasons why Burton Green Parish Council objected to the plans.

A spokesman for the parish council said: “The previous application for 83 houses was generally acceptable, The applicant’s community consultation was on the basis of 83 houses and a larger playing field.

“Now that there has been a material change Burton Green Parish Council believes a second consultation should take place.

“The size of the playing field has been reduced; it is more a community space than a playing field and is five yards shorter. The Council wishes the previous dimensions to be reinstated.”

And the higher amount of smaller houses is not in keeping with Burton Green, according to other objectors.

One such objector, Patricia Deeley, said: "There are now less larger houses and more smaller dwellings which is not in keeping with the housing mix in Burton Green and I continue to object to this.

"These additional dwellings will also add to the traffic congestion on roads that have already shown to be over capacity at several times of the day."

And Eric Williams added: "There is a need for family homes in the area, but not for two-bedroom homes."

Warwick District Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the plans at a meeting on Tuesday January 30.