999 caller asks Warwickshire firefighters to cool down their hot curry

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has this morning taken to Twitter to warn would-be pranksters after receiving a call in which they were asked to cool down a hot curry.

Fire Control received the call some time last night, November 21.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service took to Twitter, stating: "Fire Control have just taken a hoax 999 call from someone asking us to cool down their hot curry! If you are caught making malicious calls, you could be jailed, fined or both! It could be the most expensive call you have ever made!"