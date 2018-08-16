A-level results in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth announced

Students in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have received their A-level results this morning (Thursday August 16).

Students from King's High celebrate their A-level results

Once again, Warwick School students are celebrating 100 per cent pass rate at A-level with 53 per cent gaining A* or A grades.

Eight boys scooped a clean sweep of A* grades, three of whom achieved 4 A*s; Douglas Boyle, David Holroyd, and Bryden Yip and Ken Man achieved an outstanding 5 A*s, with 10 boys gaining 3 or more A* grades and 44 boys receiving only A or A* grades.

16 boys who received Oxbridge offers have secured their A Level grades to take up their places at Cambridge and Oxford, which is phenomenal.

Biology results are outstanding with 66 per cent A*A grades, Chemistry results 64 per cent A*A grades, closely followed by Maths results with 62 per cent A*A grades.

Kenilworth Sixth Form students receiving their results

Head Master Gus Lock said: “I am so pleased that, once again, our students have achieved these superb results and have gone on to secure their places at some of the most prestigious universities in the country.

"This has been an exceptional year group with accomplishments in sports, music and the arts that complement their excellent academic achievements and have helped them grow into rounded and engaging young men. I wish them every possible success for the future.”

King’s High girls and their parents joined staff in Warwick to celebrate superb individual achievements when A Level results were announced, which are the strongest in seven years.

The headline figures are as follows: 63 per cent of all results were graded A* to A; 24 per cent of all results were graded A*; 90 per cent of all results were graded A*to B; 96 per cent of all results were graded A* to C; 100 per cent pass rate overall.

Myton School students with their A-level results

In addition 42 per cent of girls received at least one A*; 11 per cent of girls received at least three A*s; 89 per cent of girls received at least one A; 38 per cent of girls received all A*-A grades.

Head Master, Richard Nicholson said: “I’d like to congratulate all of our girls on their superb results. These reflect their hard work and dedication, the expertise of our staff, and the support of their parents. The girls not only achieve impressive academic results, but flourish in the pursuit of their personal goals over a wide range of disciplines, both curricular and extracurricular. We wish all our Year 13 leavers the very best for the future; we are extremely proud of them.”

North Leamington School’s improving A-level results were described by the school “as a true reflection of the outstanding commitment and excellence from all students, their parents and our dedicated teaching staff, and sees the school continue to secure the highest results year after year.”

Pupils achieved: 60 per cent A*-B; 100 per cent A*-E (pass rate); 100 per cent Distinction*- Distinction at BTEC; Average grade B.

Caitlin Crook (right) with her mother Seath, assistant principal at Trinity College, after receiving her results

Notable achievers included: Amy Alcock A*, A, A; Jess Bradley A*, A, A; Rachel Coackley A, A, A; Adam Cofler A*, A*, A; Joe Cofler A*, A*, A*, A*; Laurence Dawkins-Schwiening A*, A, A; Max Jones A, A, A; Rory Kenrick A*, A, A; Connor Kowalewski A, A, A; Katie Lindsay A, A, A; Dan Morris A*, A, A; Emily Nebard A*,A*,A*, A; Harpreet Rai A*,A*, A; Lucy Tomes A*, A*, A*, A*.

North Leamington School headteacher Joy Mitchell said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have managed to achieve such exceptional results again this year.

"There are so many individual students who have done incredibly well and exceeded their personal targets this year allowing them to go onto their first choice destinations.

"These results are down to a team effort with students fully committing to their studies; being well supported at home by parents and carers and the tremendous amount of support and encouragement given by staff.

“I would personally like to say well done and thank you to all and to wish our students every success for the future.”

Southam College celebrated another set of excellent A-levels with 58 per cent of students gaining A*-B grades and a 100 per cent pass rate.

Students at North Leamington School with their results

This was an improvement on previous years and reflects the hard work of students and staff.

Particularly pleasing results were achieved by the following students: Lauren Cashmore A*, A*, A*, A; Katy Line A*, A*, A*, A; Chris Simmons A*, A*, A; Zoe Leibling A*, A*, A*; Charlie Thurlow A*, A*, A and Sam Walker A*, A*, A.

Headteacher Ranjit Samra said: “These are a fantastic set of A-level results from the largest ever Y13 cohort at Southam College and at a time of huge curriculum change we’ve seen an improvement in student achievement. Well done to everyone involved!’.



Princethorpe College is celebrating its best ever set of A-Level results. 107 students sat A-level examinations this summer, over a third (34 per cent) have been awarded A* or A grades, more than 80 per cent have achieved A* to C grades and the College has again had a 100 per cent pass rate.

Headmaster Ed Hester said: “These students have worked so hard and we are incredibly proud of their achievements.”

“Amongst the 17 high fliers who achieved three of more A* or A grades were Head Girl, Miriam Isaacs, Head Boy, Tim Duffy, Ed Williamson who received his results on his 18th birthday and the College’s highest achieving student James Fletcher who will now go on to read Law at Trinity College, Oxford.

“We are thrilled that we have achieved our best ever haul of A*/A grades but also, more importantly, that the overwhelming majority of our students have been accepted to study at their first choice university of their or on their chosen apprenticeship scheme.

"We have had another great year and today’s results show that the hard work of both students and staff has been richly rewarded. We are proud of their academic achievements, but these students have many other fine qualities: kindness, respect and a strong sense of right and wrong, which will be tremendously important for them as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

"We congratulate them all on their success and wish them the very best for the future”.

At Kenilworth School and Sixth Form, almost 10 per cent of passes awarded were at A* and 30 per cent were at A* and A.

Headteacher Hayden Abbott said: “We are extremely proud of our students who have been very successful in their recent A-level exams. . The average grade for our students was B-, which is a very impressive achievement, particularly as the vast majority of our students achieved their grades on their first attempt across a suite of new and very rigorous qualifications.

"Every year many students secure places at Oxbridge and Russell Group universities and this year has been no exception.

“I would like to congratulate all students for their hard work. I wish all of them well, on behalf of staff and governors, as they progress to higher education or into employment.”

Myton School said it was 'delighted' for its 130 A-level students this year.

Over a quarter of all grades were A* or A and over three quarters were A* to C.

Fourteen students achieved at least 3 A grades, with top achievers: Cameron Cowan receiving 4 A*s, Ross

Jubber 2 A*s and 2 As, and Phoebe Compton 2 A*s and 1 A.

Head Teacher Andy Perry said: "A combination of excellent teaching and outstanding support from our Sixth Form team has inspired our students to fulfil their potential in Year 13. We are proud that these young people leave us so well prepared for their next steps, whether that be university, an apprenticeship or the workplace."

Trinity College maintained the same high level of A* and A grades as last year, which given the pressure in this area is really pleasing. A third of entries were A*-B.

The school has invested heavily in STEM subjects in Sixth Form, which staff said has paid off. Half of Maths entries were A*-A, with patterns of results similar across the whole faculty. Caitlin Crook was among the highest achievers with straight A results in Maths, Biology and Psychology.

Trinity Principal Chris Gabbett said: "I’m exceptionally proud of all of our year thirteen students. The introduction of terminal exams and more rigorous courses makes these results all the more pleasing. Of most importance is the fact that these students will leave Trinity as rounded, positive and exceptional young people. I thank them, their parents and their teachers for a huge effort."

Girls at the Kingsley School, as well as their parents and staff are celebrating fantastic results.

The school achieved a 99.9 per cent pass rate with over a third of all grades A*-As. Nearly two thirds of grades were A*-B and 82% A*-C.

75 per cent of girls gained places at their first choice universities, with the remainder gaining places at their second choice destination. Amongst the excellent results and destinations are:

Head Girl Tanya Saunders, AAAB, studying Law at the University of Leeds; Olivia Connelly, A*A*A, studying English with Business at Loughborough University; Tilly Owen, AAA, studying Geography at the University of Leeds; Georgie Hill, A*AB, studying Fashion with Marketing at the University of Southampton; Head Girl Megan Levis, A*AB, training in Primary Teaching at the University of Winchester; Helena Farren, A*AB, studying Liberal Arts at the University of Exeter; Cemre Gurkan, A*A*A*, who will be studying in New South Wales in Australia; Eliza Moore, who was awarded A*AA in her subjects, is deciding on her destination.

Head Teacher Ms Heather Owens, said: “I am extremely proud of the girls’ academic excellence and individual successes. The strength of the partnership between students and staff in over 20 subjects has resulted in our girls being able to pursue ambitious, exciting and diverse destinations.

"The pursuit of these personal goals is inspiring, demonstrating the Kingsley ‘can-do’ ethos that we value so highly. I look forward to hearing about their continued success in the future.”

Campion School pupils have continued to achieve highly at A level and as a result have secured places at top universities including Oxford, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

The school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in A levels and 53% of pupils achieved A*/A grades. 90% of pupils studying A levels

achieved A*-C grades.

Heather Cowgill achieved three A grades in Sociology, Business and History and has secured a place at the University of Oxford (Corpus Christi) to study Law, while Daniel O’Reilly achieved A*,A, B, B in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Business and has secured a place at the University of Edinburgh to study Animation.

Zeeshan Hafeez achieved A*,A*,A in his A levels and is going to study Medicine after taking a gap year, whilst Jaskieran Sandhu achieved A*, A, B in Economics, Psychology and Business and will now study Politics and International Relations at the University of Birmingham.

Headteacher Jassa Panesar said: “Well done to all our Year 13 pupils. They fully deserve these excellent results. The pupils at Campion work hard and as a result achieve excellent exam results. I am particularly pleased with all our Year 13 pupils this year as they have built on their GCSE success with the help of their teachers.

"I can see that more and more pupils at Campion are opting for the more challenging A levels and securing places at elite universities."

Bablake School's students achieved a great set of results.

Out of all results, 48 per cent of all grades were A* or A, 75 per cent of all grades were A*, A or B, with an overall pass rate of 99.7 per cent.

Headmaster, Mr John Watson, said: “We are delighted with the success of a year group which has risen with such commitment and enthusiasm to the academic challenge of new A level examinations – supported by the dedication of their teachers and benefiting richly from the healthy enjoyment of our co-curricular programme.”

The school captain Julian Wreford from Balsall Common achieved four A* grades and an A in his Extended Project Qualification and will be reading Computer Science at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.

Princethorpe students celebrate their results. From left: Eve Tolley, Tim Duffy, Ed Williamson, James Fletcher, Ed Hester Headmaster, Will Dunderdale, Luke Baldock, Sol Elliott

Campion students with their results. From left: Heather Cowgill, Jack Masters and Daniel OReilly