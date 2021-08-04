A loud alarm has been ringing out across Southam for over 24 hours - leaving residents angry and frustrated

A loud alarm has been ringing out across Southam for 24 hours - leaving residents angry and frustrated.

The alarm is coming from the police station but it is believed that the site was sold subject to contract and that's been the case for nearly three years.

Residents have been trying to contact the police and estate agents to see if they can turn it off. Warwickshire Police said they no longer own the building.

Many have complained that they couldn't get to sleep last night and that their children were kept up by the noise.

The alarm went off yesterday morning - and when this article was written, it had not been turned off.

Residents said its has stopped at random moments but then started again.

Cllr Tony Bromwich has been in touch with many residents to try to sort out the problem and find the people who can turn the alarm off.

He said: "I do think that the police have a responsibility to ensure residents are not inconvenienced by the alarm going off and if they do no longer own the building, they could assist residents in pointing them into the right direction of any new owners."