Afternoon tea in Warwick in aid of homeless shelter

An afternoon tea is being held in Warwick to help raise funds for a homeless shelter.

The event, which will be held on June 24 in The Court House, will be raising money for the LWS Night Shelter in Leamington.

The night shelter provides food, shelter and support to those who are homeless in Leamington and the surrounding area.

Oken’s Kitchen will be creating the menu for the event.

There will a selection of hand cut sandwiches on freshly baked bread with a selection of cakes served on china, English breakfast tea and homemade scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserve.

Fiona Molloy organiser of the event, said: “Homelessness isn’t just a winter problem which I think we can sometimes forget when the sun is shining.

“The LWS Night Shelter do wonderful work all year around and I wanted to help a little with their fundraising efforts.

“Afternoon Tea is a lovely way to spend an afternoon with your partner, friends or family and I am looking forward to hosting this fundraiser.

“For those that can’t join on the day there are some sponsorship opportunities available also.”

The afternoon tea event will take place on Sunday June 24 at 2pm.

Tickets for the event cost £20 and can be bought online at Eventbrite.

To buy tickets click here