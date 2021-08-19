Air ambulance called to crash near Leamington

The air ambulance was called out tonight (Thursday) after a crash near Leamington.

Emergency services closed the road after the incident at about 7.30pm at the junction of A445 and the Coventry Road.

Eye witnesses said a car ended up in a ditch.

The air ambulance at tonight's (Thursday's) crash near Leamington. Photo by dhPhoto.

The air ambulance and paramedics were all at the scene - the extent of the injuries are unknown.

Police closed the road after the crash. Photo by dhPhoto.