Air ambulance thanks cricket club in Leamington for their help during incident

The air ambulance and a team from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to an incident in Leamington over the weekend.

Emergency services were called on Sunday (August 8) when a man was said to be choking at Binswood Hall.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were called to assist and landed at the Leamington Cricket Club.

A spokesperson from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance said: "Our Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were tasked to this incident at 13.12pm and were on scene at 13.21pm.

"The crew were called to assist a patient who had suffered a medical emergency. Support was given, and the patient was then transported to hospital by WMAS.

"The crew would like to thank Leamington Cricket Club for hosting the landing on one of their cricket pitches and for making the pilot welcome while the clinical crew attended the patient.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called to reports of a patient choking at Binswood Hall at 1.08pm on Sunday.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.