All railway lines between Coventry and Leamington are blocked
A fault with the signalling system means all railway lines between Coventry and Leamington are blocked.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 3:41 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 4:12 pm
National Rail said the disruption is expected to continue until 5.30pm today, November 7.
Alternative travel
London Northwestern Railway have arranged for your rail tickets to be valid on the transport routes below:
London Northwestern Railway between Coventry - Birmingham New Street
West Midlands Railway between Coventry - Birmingham New Street and also between Birmingham Moor Street - Leamington Spa
National Express Coventry on Bus Route 11 [Coventry] (NXCV): Leamington Spa - Kenilworth (nearby) - Coventry Railway Station - Coventry