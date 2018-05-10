Amazing dad Matt who ran pubs in Leamington remembered by his children through fundraising walk

Three siblings have celebrated what would have been their father’s 50th birthday by carrying out an 86-mile fundraising walk in which they visited the Leamington pubs in which he was involved throughout his career. Publican Matt Beresford died of cancer aged 45 in December 2013.

His son Sam, 22, and daughters Zoe, 27, and Sophie, 25, set off from the King’s Head in Wellesbourne last week and over three days called in at the The Squirrel in Coventry, The Anchor Inn in Nuneaton, the Red Lion in Hunningham, The Star and Garter and House - formerly the Lounge - in Leamington before finishing at the White Horse in Leamington.

Sophie, Zoe, Joe and Sam,

How did they do?

Along with their cousin Joe, the trio walked 86 miles and raised £3,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support with donations still coming in.

Sam said: “There is not a day that goes by where we do not miss our dad.

“He was incredibly courageous and resilient throughout his illness, whilst remaining an inspiring and unconditionally devoted dad to us all.

“Although it is very sad that he cannot be with us to celebrate what would have been his 50th birthday, we wanted to do something to honour his memory and celebrate his life.

“Dad loved being in the pub trade so it felt right that we incorporated his passion into the challenge.”

Which charity or charities were benefiting from the fundraising?

The family decided to raise money for Macmillan because the charity supported them throughout Matt’s illness.

Sophie was inspired by the work both the Myton Hospices and Macmillan do for patients and their families and worked for the former before becoming a communications officer for the latter.

She said: “Macmillan offered advice and support to our family throughout our dad’s illness. Whether it was talking to a Macmillan professional or calling the Macmillan support line, there was always someone there for us to turn to.

“We see this challenge as both an opportunity to honour our unforgettable dad, and give back to Macmillan.”

Macmillan helps cancer patients to get on with their lives during treatment by providing practical, emotional and personal support.

Nikki James, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: “ At Macmillan we rely on the time and generosity of families such as the Beresford’s.

“This was such a personal challenge for Sam, Zoe and Sophie and I can’t thank them enough for their incredible fundraising efforts.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ the-beresfords

If you would like to get involved in fundraising for Macmillan, visit {https://www.macmillan.org.uk/get-involved/all-ways-to-help.html |www.macmillan.org.uk/getinvolved}