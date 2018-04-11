Another escape room looks set to open in Leamington

Plans for another escape room in Leamington have been given the go ahead.

Warwick District Council recently gave the green light for the plans which would see a former office building in 27 Park Street turned into an escape room.

Permission was also sought to host one off events such as life drawing and pottery classes at the building.

There would also be afternoon tea available and the possibility for team building activities.

The developer intends to have two escape room games, which would allow between two and six people in at a time.

These escape room plans are now the third ones to get planning permission.

In December Experimental Escape officially opened in Warwick Street Leamington. This experience currently offers one escape room but the developer, David Billany intends to open five rooms.

In November planning permission was granted for a change of use to 158a The Parade, from offices to an escape room business.