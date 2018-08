Another ‘escape room’ experience is set to open in Leamington.

Plans for the attraction were granted planning permission last week.

The ‘escape room’ is set to go on the current site of Broadribbs Cycle Shop, which is on Bedford Street.

The plans are for four themed rooms.

According to the planning application documents the cycle shop intends to close to focus on their online sales.

This will be the third escape room experience to open in Leamington.