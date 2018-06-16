Another handmade poppy submitted to Warwick project

A nine-year-old from Warwick and her granddad are some of the latest residents to contribute to the Warwick Poppy project.

Isabella Robinson and her granddad Peter Lewis, created a handmade poppy for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

Isabella, who attends All Saints School, and Peter handed the poppy in at St Mary’s Church where they toured the Beauchamp Chapel.

Their poppy will be displayed in the chapel amongst many hundreds of other poppies, all made by young people.

During their tour Peter spoke of his family life in Coventry, during the Second World War, and how his home was close to several major factories that were prime targets.

He went on to undertake National Service in the RAF.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies Project 2018, said: “What a fantastic creation, spanning the generations and made with love! It will be a truly wonderful addition to our display this autumn.”