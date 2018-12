A home in Kenilworth was broken into this week, police have reported.

Between Wednesday December 5 and Thursday December 6, offenders broke into a property at Sunningdale Avenue by bursting the locks on patio doors and broken.

Once inside the offenders carried out an untidy search, but it is unclear at this stage what property may have been stolen.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 88 of December 6.