Another movie event to be hosted in Warwick

Another movie event is set to take place at the Court House in Warwick.

After a sell-out performance of ‘The Greatest Showman’ in January, The Big Picture Show is teaming up with the team at the Court House for another movie screening in the ballroom.

In April visitors will be transported back to the 1920s with Baz Luhrmann’s ‘The Great Gatsby’.

A large screen, HD picture and 5.1 surround-sound will be set up to create a ‘cinematic’ experience.

The Big Picture Show enables communities in Staffordshire and Warwickshire to programme films in local halls and community venues. The scheme provides state-of- the-art technical equipment, the rights to show the films and professional support.

The screening of ‘The Great Gatsby’ will take place on Thursday April 11 at 7.30pm. Doors will open at 6.45pm.

Refreshments will be available on the evening and lift access is available for wheelchair users and people with limited mobility. Seating for the film will be unallocated.

Tickets can be bought in advance. Tickets cost £7 (£8 on the door) for those aged 14 and above and £6 (£7 on the door) for those aged over 65 or under 14.

To book tickets online by clicking here

Alternatively people can call 01926 830808. Tickets will be available at the tourist information centre in Jury Street.