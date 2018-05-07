Another successful poppy workshop in Warwick

More handmade poppies were created at a monthly workshops at The Market Hall Museum in Warwick last week.

On Wednesday May 2 residents attended the poppy-making workshop despite the rain.

One of the handmade poppy contributions to the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

The workshops are held at the museum every month to help contribute to the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

The next poppy-making workshop at the museum is due to take place on June 6.

For more information about how to make poppies or patterns or to find where to drop off your poppies go to: http://www.warwickpoppies.org.uk/