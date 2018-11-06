Another successful year for Warwick bonfire and fireworks event

Thousands of people turned out for the annual Warwick Town Bonfire at Warwick Racecourse on Saturday (November 3).

Gates opened early this year where there was a funfair and a steel band.

The Guys for this year's event were made by the pupils at Newburgh and Westgate schools.

New for this year was also the new chilli beef suppers with a view from the racecourse restaurant, which were sold out well in advance.

The children’s fireworks started 6pm and at 6.30pm Richard Eddy, Mayor of Warwick accompanied by the Presidents of Rotary and Lions, who organised the show, counted down as the Bonfire was lit.

David Shore, Chair of the Bonfire Committee said “we are delighted how well the event has settled into the racecourse, and that we can expand the show. We are most grateful for the support of the Jockey Club and Warwick racecourse, it’s been a really great night”.

Proceeds are distributed to local charities and good causes by the organising clubs.

The committee would also like to acknowledge the support of Bovis Homes, Unipart Logistics, The Tuckery, and Hilton Hotel, as well as all the local retailers who helped

with the sale of advance tickets.