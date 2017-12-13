Appeal for information after attempted theft in Leamington

Police are appealing for information following an attempted theft from a vehicle in Leamington.

The incident happened between 11.55pm and midnight on Friday December 1 in Camberwell Terrace.

The vehicle, which was a Ford Fiesta, was parked in a car park in Baxter Court, which is just behind Camberwell Terrace.

It is reported that five men had broken the car window and were stealing the contents within it.

When Police arrived on the scene, the offenders fled the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped and possession of a class b drug. He has been released under investigation.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who has information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting 492 of 1 December 2017

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org