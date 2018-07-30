Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Southam

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses or information following a fatal collision in Southam on Saturday night

A Black Peugeot 107 was in collision with a telegraph pole on Kineton Road at about 11.30pm.

It's believed the vehicle had been travelling from Southam in the direction of Deppers Bridge.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services, including the air ambulance, were in attendance.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the Peugeot prior to the incident.

Call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 484 of 28 July 2018.