Applications open for stalls at Kenilworth Food Festival 2019

Food traders are being encouraged to apply to have a stall at next year's Kenilworth Food Festival.

The festival, which will be in its third year, will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019 and organised by CJ's Events Warwickshire. It also organises Warwick Food Festival.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the support over the years and we’re really looking forward to next year’s festivals.

"Both events will have some major changes and a much larger marketing campaign will go behind to exceed the current footfall we currently attract.

"These festivals are becoming very popular destinations for foodie lovers and we want to grow this even further."

Anyone wishing to apply for a stall should click here. All applications must be received by Friday January 18.