Art gallery auction for Leamington mental health charity

Creative members from Warwickshire College Group’s Princes Trust team in Leamington Spa supported a young people’s mental health charity by organising an art gallery space.

The team set up and catered the gallery event which saw artwork made by those using Young People First’s Sharp Minds project being displayed and auctioned off.

Sharp Minds is a project which runs in Leamington, Stratford and Warwick, for young people with complex mental health issues, for example; anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia or personality disorders.

At Sharp Minds, practitioners use a youth work approach, providing a safe space for young people to have fun and be themselves without constraints. Activities are directed by the young people to ensure they know they are able to do what they want to do, provided the team are able to facilitate it.

A spokesman said: “The young people have created fantastic artwork since the project was conceived seven years ago, conveying varying emotions through their creative medium but until now had not had the opportunity to showcase their work in a public forum. Prince’s Trust took the time to set up, support and cater the event where we saw young people’s artwork being auctioned and we made just over a sum of one hundred pounds.

"Half of the funding will be put back into the project to buy more art resources, and the other half will be given to the young people whose artwork was sold. We also ran some live art activities so parents, carers and elected members had the opportunity to see the sort of work we do in the groups, and how we have managed to achieve success for so long. We're hoping to put another bigger and better gallery on next year so watch this space.".

If anybody is interested in supporting the project please get in touch via our website: http://www.youngpeoplefirst.org.uk/