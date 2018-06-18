Baby and elderly man among patients assessed after two car collision near Saxon Mill pub in Warwick

Ambulance staff and paramedics have assessed four patients including a baby and an elderly man at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two cars on the Coventry Road near the Saxon Mill pub in Warwick.

West Midlands Ambulance service received the call at about 11am today (Monday) and an ambulance crew and two paramedics went to the scene.

Police have also been dealing with the incident, which is ongoing.

The baby was unharmed in the incident as was a woman from one of the vehicles.

Another patient is also to be discharged at the scene.

The elderly man was treated for minor facial injuries but was not seriously hurt.