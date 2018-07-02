Back in business: Head in Leamington bounces back from closure

Head record store in Leamington is back in business with a fresh focus on selling old and new vinyl.

The independent store at the Royal Priors shopping centre re-opened under the same name but with Simon Dullenty as its new owner on June 19th.

Head owner Simon Dullenty and sales advisor James Phillips at the re-opened store in the Royal Priors, Leamington.

The branch closed in January after its parent company, which owned a small chain of stores across the UK and Ireland , went into administration.

Simon has said that vinyl, along with a section of books based around music and film, will now be at the forefront of the what Head has to offer.

Four staff members from the previous era now make up the store’s workforce.