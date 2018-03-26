BBC’s DIY SOS appeal for homeowners to take part in series

Are you a homeowner who requires major building work to your property?

If so, Nick Knowles and his crack team from BBC’s DIY SOS: Big Build would love to hear from you.

“We’re not looking for projects that only involve painting and decorating a few rooms,” says a spokesperson for the award-winning series.

“In previous episodes we’ve built single and even double-storey extensions, we’ve installed wet rooms, stair lifts and completely renovated and redesigned homes from the garden to the loft.”

DIY SOS: The Big Build can only accept applications from private residential homeowners and UK residents.

Photos or video of the property help your application to get assessed quicker, but don’t send these until the production team ask you to.

To apply to be on programme, fill in the online application form available from http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/takepart/diy_sos