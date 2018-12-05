Beausale woman in limbo after burst valve floods council house

A Beausale woman has been forced to move out of her home and is separated from her children after a valve in the central heating of her council house burst and flooded her home.

Caron Hall, who had been living in a Warwick District Council-owned property in Heath Terrace for the past 16 years with her two sons, had to be evacuated by firefighters on Friday November 2.

Dehumidifiers in Caron's home have not yet been switched on

She heard a massive bang at around 9.15pm, and discovered her home was flooding.

Caron said: “When the valve burst there was a huge sound, and then there was water cascading everywhere.”

Since she was evacuated, the council put her up in various hotels before placing her into temporary accommodation at Hibbert Court in Kenilworth.

But she has had no word on when her home will be repaired.

Caron's home has been damaged by the flood, and she currently is unable to move back in until it is repaired.

Her two sons are living with friends in Cheltenham, her dog is with her mother, and her parrot is being looked after by her ward councillor Sue Gallagher.

Caron added: “It’s just awful. I’ve lost everything. The council put dehumidifiers in my home but they’re not turned on because they haven’t done an electric check.

“The whole thing has been a disaster from start to finish.”

Caron had been offered a home in Warwick by the council, but she did not want to leave the home she has lived in for such a long time.

Cllr Gallagher said: “I’m trying to do as much as I can for her. She’s separated from her children, and Christmas is creeping up. It’s shocking.

“I really do feel for her - I’d have been tearing my hair out if I was her.”

A Warwick District Council spokesman said: “The council is unable to comment on individual cases. We can however confirm we are in touch with the tenant and have provided alternative accommodation.”