Bee event at historic Warwick garden

A special bee event is being held at a historic garden in Warwick.

May 20 was designated ‘International Bee Day’ and bee themed events have been taking place across the world.

A special bee event will be taking place at the garden next week. Photo provided by the team at Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden.

In recognition and support of the day, Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden is celebrating the importance of bees with a special event on Sunday, June 17.

From 11am to 3.30pm visitors will be guided by an experienced biologist and beekeeper and there will be opportunities to get up close and learn simple tips to find out what bees are people’s gardens.

Children will also be able to ‘design their own bee’.

Admission to this event is free, and refreshments will be available, but donations are welcome.

Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden will be open on June 17 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Recently a poppy mural was also installed at the garden.

The wall has been made from recycled plastic bottles and will be on display at the garden throughout the year.

The garden is open every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday until October and also on Bank Holidays.

The garden is open on these days from 10am to 3.30pm (free admission), with parking and access via Hintons Nursery, Coventry Road.