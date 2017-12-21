Beloved cat missing for three months finally reunited with Kenilworth owners

A beloved cat which went missing for three months has finally been reunited with his owners in Kenilworth.

Desmond, a seven-year-old tabby cat, disappeared in September when owners Jim and Mary Hall took him on holiday with them in Devon

Unknown to Jim and Mary, Desmond was found by other holidaymakers and handed in to local vets. He was then transferred to the care of the Barnstaple Branch of Cats Protection in early December.

Kay Twine, a volunteer at the charity, discovered the cat’s microchip details had not been updated but was determined to track down his owners and called all the vet practices in the Coventry area where his microchip was last registered.

Kay eventually tracked down Desmond’s original owner, Mark Langan, who explained Jim and Mary, his parents-in-law, had owned Desmond for three years and often took him with them when they visited Devon.

Jim said: “We were absolutely delighted to hear that Desmond had been found alive and well, although a little skinny. Our reunion was delayed by a few days because of the snow, but as soon as we could we made the return 195-mile journey to collect him and bring him home.

"It was a lovely and unexpected Christmas present for us, and our three-year-old grandson Toby who is overjoyed.”

“We are so grateful to Kay from Cats Protection. Her persistence in tracking us down meant we could be reunited with Desmond. The first thing we did was update his microchip contact information and we urge all cat owners to make sure their microchip details are up to date.”

Kay Twine said: “I knew that Desmond’s owners would be worried about him and I’m so pleased that I was able to track them down and ensure they were reunited in time for Christmas.”