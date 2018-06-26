Best scarecrows in Kenilworth trail revealed at summer fair

The most popular scarecrows in Kenilworth in the recent Thorns Infant School PTA trail, as voted by the public, were revealed at the school's summer fair

'The Three Little Pigs', created by Thorns pupil Alex Hughes and his family, ended up taking top prize out of the 35 scarecrows in the trail, which ran from Saturday June 9 to Sunday June 17.

The Three Little Pigs finished first

Hundreds of local families walked the trail this year, which had ‘Magic, Mystery, Fables and Fairytales’ as its theme.

And in addition to the fun created by the competition, the scarecrow trail achieved record fundraising this year through map sales. More than £1,200 was raised for the school.

Some of the scarecrows, including the Three Little Pigs, will be donated to Zoe’s Place Children’s Hospice where they can be enjoyed by more children.

Scarecrow Trail organiser Sara Hattersley said: “We are delighted with the success of this year’s scarecrow trail and absolutely thrilled with the amount raised which will make a big difference to children at the school.

"We were raising funds for new library resources, so the children of Thorns can look forward to learning with lots of new books next year.

"When we began the trail five years ago we set out with an ethos of community fun and although the funds raised are very important, it’s always been about creating a local, accessible event that the whole community can enjoy.

"We would like to offer heartfelt thanks to all who built scarecrows, joined in with the trail and supported us.”

The top 6 scarecrows for 2018 were:

1st place – The Three Little Pigs

2nd place – Tin Man

3rd place – Here Be Dragons

4th place – Pete’s Dragon

5th place – The Little Mermaid

6th place – Willy Wonka