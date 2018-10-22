Bikes stolen by thieves in Kenilworth

Three bikes have been stolen by thieves in separate incidents in Kenilworth over the last few days.

Between 8am and 4pm on Saturday October 20, thieves took a grey Mamba Trek 29 bicycle from a secure communal bicycle store at a property in Pipers Lane.

The bike's wheel and frame had been locked, but the thieves managed to take it anyway. This is incident 272 of October 20.

And between 8pm on Thursday October 18 and 8pm on Saturday October 20, thieves stole a locked and secured dark blue and green ‘Specialized’ mountain bike from the Cherry Orchard Recylcing Shop' car park at the end of Pipers Lane.

The bicycle has two distinctive and unique markings on the top of the frame. This is incident 382 of October 20.

The third bike was taken between midday and 3.30pm Friday October 19.

Offenders entered a rear garden of a property at Webster Avenue and took white Carrera mountain bicycle. This is incident 258 of October 19.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.