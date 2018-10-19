Birmingham 2022 will put Leamington on the world stage

Leamington will have a chance to showcase itself across the world when the Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham in four years.

The Sport and Venue Programme for the Birmingham 2022 Games was confirmed and celebrated today as five Team England medalists joined Birmingham 2022 chairman John Crabtree and pupils from Mapledene Primary School for a sporting showcase at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre - one of the key venue clusters for the Games, which take place from 27 July to 7 August 2022.

Seventeen sports will take place over 11 days of competition, with 12 of the sports taking place in existing venues across the host city.

Venues across the West Midlands will also help maximise and spread the involvement and benefits to regional communities close to Birmingham, with Leamington's Victoria Park playing host to the lawn bowls.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said the Games bid was never meant to be solely for the benefit of Birmingham.

He said: “This was always a regional bid, with many of the regional partners supporting financially.

“It’s therefore particularly pleasing that some of the events and competition will take place around the region, giving us the opportunity to showcase places like Cannock Chase and Leamington Spa to the world and ensure the benefits of what I am confident will be a fantastic event are shared out.”

Noel Butler, executive member responsible for the Commonwealth Games and portfolio holder for business added: “Warwick District is delighted that its Lawn Bowls facility at Leamington Spa is one of the many exciting venues being offered as part of Birmingham 2022, providing a platform to showcase our district to a worldwide audience. We are looking forward to working together with Bowls England, the local tourism industry, business and sports organisations to make the most oft his wonderful opportunity.”