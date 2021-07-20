Blue bin recycling collections in the Stratford district have been temporarily suspended due to last night's fire.

Firefighters spent hours dealing with the huge blaze at the recycling centre in Ettington yesterday (July 19).

Today (Tuesday) a spokesperson from Stratford District Council said: "Following the fire at Pure Recycling in Ettington, Stratford District Council has temporarily suspended blue bin recycling collections across the district until alternative disposal arrangements are made.

"We will advise on the collection arrangements as soon as we have more information.