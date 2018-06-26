Bodies of two women found at Leamington property

The bodies of two women have been discovered by police at a property in Leamington.

Officers forced entry to a property on Binswood Street, Leamington, yesterday (Monday, June 25) at about 2pm after concern was raised for the occupants.

The bodies of what are believed to be a 38-year-old woman and 55-year-old woman were discovered inside the property.

At this time, police believe the incident was contained to the property and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Post mortems and formal identification are due to take place.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Liam Barry said: "This is a tragic incident and specially trained officers will be supporting the families of the deceased. Our thoughts are with both families at this difficult time and I would ask for their privacy to be respected."