Body found during search for missing Radford Semele man

A body has been found as part of a search for a Radford Semele man who went missing last weekend.

Matthew Ryan, 47, left his home in the afternoon Sunday May 20 after going to meet someone at the White Lion in Radford Semele.

The body was discovered in a field near Offchurch Lane in Radford Semele.

Matthew's next of kin has been informed and have requested that their privacy be respected.

Formal identification is yet to take place. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A police spokesman wished to thank the public and the media for their help in sharing an earlier appeal.