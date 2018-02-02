Bookings wanted for Kenilworth's upcoming Senior Citizens Party

Two voluntary groups are taking bookings ahead of their annual Senior Citizens Party in March.

Kenilworth Round Table and Kenilworth Ladies Circle hold the event is held on two nights, Monday March 5 or Tuesday March 6, in Kenilworth Sports and Social Club.

The party will feature all sorts of entertainment, including live music performed by the volunteers.

In previous years this has included covers of Elvis Presley and a unique version of ‘The Blues Brothers’.

There will also be the traditional activities on the two nights including bingo, a raffle and a ‘who’s the eldest’ competition.

Stuart Greenwood of Kenilworth Round Table said: "The Senior Citizens Party is made possible thanks to the donations made over the Christmas period for the Santa Float in Kenilworth and Leek Wootton."

The groups are expecting more than 200 people to attend.

Anyone wishing to attend should complete the online form or should pick up a booking form at the customer services desk at Wilko's in Station Road.