Bowls England National Championships set to get under way at Victoria Park

Leamington will play host to England’s top lawn bowlers over the coming month.

An estimated 30,000 players and spectators are expected as Victoria Park’s famous greens host the Bowls England National Championships from Saturday August 4 to Sunday September 2.

Many of the sport’s top names will be in action at the historic venue that has been chosen to hold the 2022 Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls, including three-time Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Ellen Falkner and several of her Gold Coast 2018 team-mates.

A total of 35 titles are at stake during the 30-day event, which opens at 9.30am on Saturday with the final stages of the men’s and women’s inter-county championships.

Bowls England Chief Executive Tony Allcock said: “This is now the fifth year of our combined National Championships at Victoria Park and each year work goes on to ensure that both players and spectators have a memorable and enjoyable one, and I am sure that businesses within the district will enjoy a significant economic boost during the next few weeks. We are looking forward to 30 days of tremendous bowling and thank Warwick District Council for its continued support of the sport. I must also thank all of our sponsors and individual supporters for all of their contributions.”

Entry to the Bowls England National Championships is free of charge. Chargeable parking is available in Victoria Park, priced at £5 per car per day or £20 for a five day pass, and in nearby town centre car parks.

Bowls England will again be offering a live scoring service during the latter stages of all events. A full schedule of matches to be covered by this service may be found at: http://www.bowlsengland.com