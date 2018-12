A man and a boy have been charged following an incident in Leamington during the early hours of Sunday December 16.

Tyler Hemmingway, 22, of Murcott Road West, Whitnash, and a 15-year-old boy were both charged with robbery.

The teenage boy was further charged with possession/control of identity documents with intent.

They will appear in Leamington Magistrates Court today (Monday December 17).