Brand new planters coming to Kenilworth

New, higher quality planters will be bought and set up in Kenilworth, the town council has confirmed.

Currently, Kenilworth has 50 box planters in the town, which are looked after by Kenilworth in Bloom. Many of them need repairing.

40 new hardwood planters will be bought by the town council

But at a meeting on Thursday June 21, Kenilworth Town Council agreed to fund 40 new, hardwood planters to replace the current ones at a cost of £14,000.

Kenilworth in Bloom had already started buying new planters, but the town council will now cover the cost.

Cllr Michael Coker (Con, Abbey) said: "The current boxes throughout the town are in much need of repair. Many of them are beyond repair.

"Obviously, once one starts taking them out, it would be a hotchpotch.

Cllr Michael Coker said many were in need of repair

"Kenilworth in Bloom have already started procuring new ones (planters) in hardwood, which are more expensive but obviously last a lot longer.

"There have been complaints in relation to the number on the pavements, and that needs looking at."

The money for the new boxes will come out of Kenilworth Town Council's general reserves.

Every second planter will have a plate on it with a message welcoming visitors to the town.

The council will decide on the locations of the new planters at a later date. Kenilworth in Bloom will be responsible for the plant and flower displays within them.