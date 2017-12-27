BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Man charged with Warwick murder

A man from Warwick has been charged with murder after a man died following an incident in Warwick on Tuesday (December 26).

Harry Stone, aged 21, of Sutherland Close, Warwick, has been charged with murder after a man died following an incident on Kettlewell Close.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Police were called to Kettlewell Close shortly after 10.20pm on Tuesday where they found a 29-year-old man outside a property with serious stab wounds.

“A doctor who attended the scene pronounced the man dead shortly after.

“The deceased’s next of kin has been informed.

“A post mortem has taken place.

“The police are awaiting formal identification.

“Stone will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday 28 December).”

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Hill said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information that could assist with the investigation to please call us.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please come forward.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time and we will continue to support them as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 333 of 26 December.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.