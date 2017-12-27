BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Police investigating a murder in Warwick

A murder investigation has been launched following an incident in Warwick last night (Tuesday 26 December).

Police were called shortly after 10.20pm last night to a property on Kettlewell Close, where a man in his late twenties was found outside the property with serious injuries.

The ambulance service were also in attendance and the man was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Hill said: “There has been significant police activity at the address and in the area overnight, and we expect that this will continue today as enquiries are ongoing.

“Road closures are currently in place on Woodloes Avenue between Deansway and Kettlewell Close, and a scene guard remains in place on Sutherland Close.

“Additional officers will also be in the area to provide reassurance to the community, and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information that could assist with the investigation to please call us.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please come forward.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time and we will continue to support them as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 333 of 26 December.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.