Breaking news: Warwick District Council HQ move plan placed ‘on hold’ until Government review takes place

Warwick District Council’s ambitious plan to move its headquarters into Leamington town centre and build a housing estate on the current site has been blocked pending a Government review.

The Ministry for Homes, Communities and Local Government has written to the council announcing that it is formally placing the development of the Riverside House site and of Covent Garden car park on indefinite hold.

Its decision is in response to the letter sent to the Secretary of State Sajid Javid back in January by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western requesting that he ‘call-in’ the planning decisions.

Mr Western has said that the letter “provided thorough analysis and highlighted the widespread and profoundconcerns over the lack of public scrutiny, the failure to deliver any social or affordable housing, the serious implications of losing the car park on the viability of Town centre businesses and the total absence of alternative options to the schemes.”

Warwick District Council has been contacted for a response.