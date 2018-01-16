BREAKING UPDATE: Police respond to reports of armed robbery in Warwick

Police are currently attending an incident in Warwick.

Officers are currently at the scene of an incident in Market Place.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Officers are currently on scene at a commercial premises in Market Place, Warwick, after being called to a report of a robbery at 4.47pm today (16 January).

“Three men are reported to have entered the premises wearing balaclavas and carrying crowbars, before leaving in a dark coloured vehicle.

“There are no reports of any injuries or any details confirming if anything has been taken at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 270 of 16 January.”