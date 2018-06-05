Bring your World War One stories and items to collection day in Warwick

Schools, museums and history groups are coming together in Warwick to support a nationwide project that will preserve memories of the First World War for future generations to come.

Lest We Forget is an Oxford University led, crowd-funded, nationwide project, capturing memories and stories of the Great War before they are lost to history.

Poster provided by King's High School.

Lest We Forget is helping local communities across the UK organise Digital Collection Days, for a vast digitisation project that will collect and make publicly available, in digital form, memorabilia and personal accounts of war-time experiences.

King’s High and Warwick Preparatory School are organising a Digital Collection Day, in association with The Royal Fusiliers of Warwickshire, for the Midlands.

Camilla Wellman, head of history at King’s High, said: “Be a history hero and help save our past. Do you have any items related to the First World War? Are you willing to share these online as part of a national project to capture the objects and stories of the Great War?

“If so, bring your diaries, letters, photographs, memoirs, objects (no firearms), or maybe a story told to you about your family’s experience in the war, to the Lest We Forget Digital Collection Day at Warwick Prep School on Saturday June 9, from 10am to 2pm.

“In an Antiques Roadshow style format, you will be interviewed, and any objects or memorabilia photographed and digitally scanned.”

This afternoon (Friday) students are being trained by the Lest We Forget team and Living History will be doing demonstrations and pupil’s parents will be able to go along between 4.30pm and 6pm for a Digital Collection Evening.

Richard Nicholson, Head Master of King’s High, said: “We hope everyone will join us in a unique opportunity to preserve memories of the First World War for future generations.

“We’re very proud to be involved in this community project with Lest We Forget, which aims to record those stories, objects and memories from World War One which survive - not in museum collections or history books - but in the hearts and homes of the very many families and individuals affected.”