Budding artists from Leamington school show off the fruits of their labours

An art exhibition with works by the children of Clapham Terrace Junior School is still available to visit.

The showcase has taken up two rooms at Leamington Studio Artists and was opened by town mayor Councillor Heather Calder.

The art exhibition is officially opened by the mayor

At the launch, Alison Chantrey, a trustee of the LSA, welcomed all the guests and artists and commented that the charity was privileged to have the opportunity to support the school for a month, finishing on March 3.

She said: “It’s important to encourage young children to focus on their artistic capabilities. Clapham Terrace School has a reputation for their focus on art within the school and this exhibition is indeed a wonderful representation of the high standard the children had reached.”

Lynne Gougeon, who teaches art classes in several Leamington primary schools had masterminded the event.

The exhibition not only features a colourful collection of standard paintings but also 3D aerial representations of seascapes, wonderful pieces of batik and an astonishing display of the children’s photography of everyday images.

The exhibition shows off the amazing diversity of talent shown by the children aged eight to 11 years old.