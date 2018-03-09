Burger company set to take over former Aubrey Allez site in Leamington

A popular Leamington cafe closed unexpectedly this week.

On Monday morning (March 5) Aubrey Allez, which is located in Warwick Street, announced on its Facebook page that it has officially shut it doors after being bought out by Libertine Burger.

Photo by Libertine Burger.

According to members of staff, the butchers Aubrey Allen - which is owned by the same people who owned Aubrey Allez - will continue to operate as usual.

A spokesperson from Aubrey Allen said: “Our last trading day was Saturday (March 3) and we have now closed. Aubrey Allen will operate as usual. We are really excited to see what Libertine Burger do as we are good friends with the company.”

In their Facebook post they said: “Thank you to the wonderful people of Leamington for supporting Allez over the past few years. We’ve had an absolute blast serving you. We would like to thank our customers and staff for their support and loyalty.”

Libertine Burger was set up in January 2017 and was a finalist in both the British Street Food Awards in 2017 and in the National Burger Awards 2018.

The former Aubrey Allez site will be the first premises for Libertine Burger.

Charles Harris, who lives in Leamington and founder of Libertine Burger, said: “We are really excited about opening and about being a business in Leamington. This will be our first premises as we currently trade using our street food van, which we will continue to do.

“When Meatcure closed last year it left a gap in the market. We want to appeal to families and we want to stay fresh and exciting and stay away from all the chain things happening in Leamington.

“There isn’t much in Leamington doing what we are going to do. I think it is going to be good for the area having another independent business opening up.

“We are looking to open in early May and propose to be open Thursday to Sunday to start with and we will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.”